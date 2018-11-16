SEATTLE — Governor Jay Inslee’s still considering a possible presidential run in 2020.

“In the next couple months we’ll be listening to people and giving some thought to that,” Inslee said Thursday.

A two-term governor and former congressman, Inslee has been critical about the Trump administration’s policies, including gun reform, the environment, and immigration.

A trip to Iowa and appearances on TV have also drawn speculation about a possible bid.

RELATED: Gov. Jay Inslee may run for president

Inslee said there were several different factors that would play into his decision.

“I do know we need a new president, and I think you know I’ve been able to stand strong on some core convictions that I think represent Washington state values, and if I was going to run I assume it would be based on those values,” Inslee said.

However, for the time being, he wants to keep the focus on Washington state.

“Right now I’m still trying to get some people elected,” Inslee said. “We want to make sure we count these votes up in these last two legislative seats.”

© 2018 KING