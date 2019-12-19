Governor Jay Inslee is holding a press conference Thursday to unveil several new climate policy proposals.

The event is happening in Olympia at 10 a.m.

Earlier this year, Gov. Inslee signed a measure to make Washington the fourth in the nation to transition to 100% renewable energy by 2045.

Washington, which relies heavily on hydroelectric power, already generates more than 75% of its electricity from carbon-free sources, including renewable energy. The measure would require utilities to eliminate coal as an energy source by the end of 2025 as the first step toward a goal to provide carbon-free electricity by 2045.

Inslee signed several other bills that were part of his legislative agenda this year, including a measure that seeks to make large commercial buildings more energy-efficient.

Another establishes new minimum efficiency and testing standards for certain appliances, including portable air conditioners, showerheads and water coolers. In order to be sold in the state, several of the appliances covered under the law, including computers and computer monitors, must meet the state's efficiency standards if they're manufactured in or after 2021.

Inslee also signed a measure earlier this year that restores a sales tax break for electric vehicles that had expired in 2018.

