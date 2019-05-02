Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill revising Initiative 940, the measure voters passed in November making it easier to prosecute police officers for negligent shootings.

The bill changes when officers can be held liable for using deadly force. While I-940 would have required officers to show that they believed they were acting in good faith, the bill imposes an objective test: whether another officer acting reasonably in the same circumstances would have believed deadly force was necessary.

"Today I joined dozens of legislators, law enforcement officials and community leaders to sign SHB 1064 into law. This bill changes WA laws for the use of deadly force by police. We are redefining our understanding of justice for all in America," Inslee tweeted.

The initiative followed a string of high-profile police shootings nationwide, and activists said it would help prevent similar events in Washington.

Supported by both activists and police groups, the bill signed by Inslee Monday had earlier been unanimously approved by both the state House and Senate.