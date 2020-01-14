Don't see the video player above? Click here to watch Governor Jay Inslee's annual State of the State address.

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee will give his annual State of the State address to the Washington state Legislature on Tuesday.

Inslee is expected to focus on homelessness and tapping into the state’s emergency budget reserve to combat the homeless crisis.

Washington’s 60-day legislative session began Monday, where lawmakers have to pass a supplemental state budget and are expected to address several other issues, including homelessness.

Last month, Inslee said he wants to spend more than $300 million from the state’s rainy day fund to add 2,100 shelter beds and provide other help to people without shelter.

Sen. Majority Leader Andy Billig said Thursday they applauded the governor for making the issue a priority, but added he wasn't sure there were the votes for Inslee's idea.

Inslee said he's open to other options but did not think a new tax was needed to come up with the funding. He did not want funding taken from schools or other social services to help solve the homeless crisis.

Earlier this week, Rep. Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, became the state’s first female and LGBTQ member to be sworn-in as Speaker of the House.

Jinkins said she would listen to members from both parties as the state tries to solve problems like finding shelter for the homeless.

“We have to focus our time in this 60-day session working to ensure greater stability for families and communities by getting people out of the cold,” said Jinkins.

