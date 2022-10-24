Gov. Inslee's job approval rating unchanged since July, WA Poll shows

Fewer Democrats strongly approve of the job Inslee is doing, while more Republicans strongly disapprove.

Example video title will go here for this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washingtonians haven't changed their opinions much when it comes to how well Gov. Jay Inslee is doing his job.

Inslee has a net job approval of -2, according to recent WA Poll results. That's unchanged from a similar poll done in July.

Of the 719 registered voters who responded to the poll, 46% approved of the job Inslee is doing, 18% strongly approve and 29% somewhat approve.

Meanwhile, 48% disapprove of the job Inslee is doing in office, 16% somewhat disapprove and 32% strongly disapprove.

Another 6% said they were not sure whether they approve or disapprove of the job Inslee is doing.

The number of Democrats who strongly approve of the job Inslee is doing dropped from 50% in July to 44% in October. Republicans who strongly oppose of the job Inslee is doing increased from 63% to 75%, according to the poll results.