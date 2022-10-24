Gov. Inslee's job approval rating unchanged since July, WA Poll shows

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washingtonians haven't changed their opinions much when it comes to how well Gov. Jay Inslee is doing his job.
Inslee has a net job approval of -2, according to recent WA Poll results. That's unchanged from a similar poll done in July.
Of the 719 registered voters who responded to the poll, 46% approved of the job Inslee is doing, 18% strongly approve and 29% somewhat approve.
Meanwhile, 48% disapprove of the job Inslee is doing in office, 16% somewhat disapprove and 32% strongly disapprove.
Another 6% said they were not sure whether they approve or disapprove of the job Inslee is doing.
The number of Democrats who strongly approve of the job Inslee is doing dropped from 50% in July to 44% in October. Republicans who strongly oppose of the job Inslee is doing increased from 63% to 75%, according to the poll results.
The WA Poll was commissioned by KING 5, The Seattle Times, the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public and Washington State University’s Murrow College of Communication and was conducted by SurveyUSA. It surveyed 875 adults from Oct. 14-19, 2022. Of those adults, 719 were registered voters. The poll represented the demographics of Washington state with 46% from the metro Seattle area, 30% from western Washington and 24% from eastern Washington.