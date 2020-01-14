Seattle City Council President Lorena González announces birth of first child

Seattle City Council president Lorena González is now both a public servant and a parent. González and her husband Cameron Williams welcomed Nadia Luciana González-Williams on Jan. 10, 2020 in Seattle.

González is the first Latina elected to the Seattle City Council and one of the first two mothers to have served on the council while being pregnant, joining colleague Theresa Mosqueda.

"I’m proud to be part of a wave of women nationwide who are fighting every day for working families," González said in a press release. "As elected leaders, our lived experiences in parenthood help to shape solutions for our collective and most urgent needs around paid parental leave and meaningful and affordable access to childcare, prenatal care, early learning and education."

She will take 12 weeks of parental leave before returning to her duties as president.

