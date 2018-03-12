Mail delivery and post office retail services will be suspended Wednesday, Dec. 5, in remembrance of former President George H.W. Bush.

The U.S. Postal Service announced the temporary pause for the National Day of Mourning, which was proclaimed by President Donald Trump.

There still will be some package delivery given the holiday season "to ensure that our network remains fluid," the USPS says.

All federal offices also will be closed, the proclamation reads. U.S. stock markets will be closed, and the Supreme Court has postponed arguments.

"Out of respect for the 41st President of the United States and to honor his vast contributions to our country during his lifetime, and consistent with the Presidential Proclamation, the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Dec. 5," a postal service statement reads.

