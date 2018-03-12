HOUSTON – The body of President George H.W. Bush is in Washington, D.C. where he will lie in state before a memorial service Wednesday at the National Cathedral.

President Bush was flown to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland after being escorted by a procession through Houston Monday morning.

His flight left Ellington Field just after 11 a.m.

8:10 p.m. All of the performers from the City of Houston's public memorial service for President George H.W. Bush -- Yolanda Adams, Clay Walker, La Mafia and the Gatlin Brothers -- join together for a rendition of "Amazing Grace" to close out President George H.W. Bush's public memorial in front of City Hall.

8:05 p.m. Yolanda Adams sings a rendition of "I Believe I Can Fly" at the city's public memorial service for President George H.W. Bush.

7:50 p.m. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made an unannounced visit to the U.S. Capitol Monday night to pay their respects to President George H.W. Bush.

7:48 p.m. Larry Gatlin & The Gatlin Brothers Band perform during President George H.W. Bush's public memorial in front of City Hall.

7:42 p.m. Clay Walker a rendition of "Hallelujah" during the city's public memorial for President George H.W. Bush.

7:37 p.m. The Houston Symphony performs as a tribute video of President George H.W. Bush's life is shown on screen.

7:27 p.m. Clay Walker performs a couple of hits and shares touching words about time he spent with President George H.W. Bush at the city's public memorial.

7:20 p.m. La Mafia performs two songs during the City of Houston's memorial for President George H.W. Bush.

7:13 p.m. Mayor Sylvester Turner gives a tribute to President George H.W. Bush at the city's public memorial for the late president.

7:05 p.m. A group of young students recite the Pledge of Allegiance, and Yolanda Adams accompanied by the Houston Symphony perform the national anthem to open Houston's public memorial for President George H.W. Bush.

7 p.m. The City of Houston's public memorial for President George H.W. Bush gets underway in front of City Hall.

5:57 p.m. Hundreds of people line up outside the U.S. Capitol, waiting to pay their respects to President George H.W. Bush.

5:45 p.m. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares Wednesday as a day of mourning in Texas in honor of President George H.W. Bush.

4:45 p.m. President George H.W. Bush's family pay their respects at the U.S. Capitol to end the ceremony.

4:35 p.m. Current U.S. Congress and Senate leaders, as well as Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, pay their respects to President George H.W. Bush and his family after a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.

4:34 p.m. A flower arrangement is placed in front of President George H.W. Bush's casket following a rendition of "America the Beautiful."

4:10 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Vice President Mike Pence give tributes to President George H.W. Bush in the U.S. Capitol.

3:58 p.m. Former dignitaries and friends of President George H.W. Bush, including Colin Powell and James Baker, are seen wiping away tears as they follow the president's casket into the U.S. Capitol.

2:54 p.m. President George W. Bush appeared to be holding back tears while listening to "My Country 'Tis of Thee," which includes the line "land where my fathers died." The Bush children just buried their mother Barbara eight months ago.

2:48 p.m. Following a 21-gun salute, The Air Force Band played "Hail to the Chief" as President Bush's flag-draped casket was removed from the plane.

2:45 p.m. Members of the Bush family, former Secretary of State James Baker and his wife Susan have departed Special Air Mission 41. Sully, Bush 41's service dog, is with them.

2:22 p.m. Special Air Mission 41 carrying has just landed at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland carrying President George H.W. Bush and several members of his family.

2:10 p.m. The hearse that will carry President Bush to the nation's capital has arrived at Andrews Air Force Base.

11:10 a.m.- Special Air Mission 41 is leaving Ellington Field en route to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

11 a.m. - We caught a glimpse of Sully with the rest of the family loading on to Special Air Mission 41.

10:55 a.m. President George W. Bush, former First Lady Laura Bush, Neil Bush and other members of the family stand in silence as Bush 41 is moved to Special Air Mission 41.

10:50 a.m. - The presidential anthem, "Hail to the Chief" plays as cannons fire. A military honor guard holds a casket draped in the U.S. flag, as the family and friends of President George H.W. Bush watch.

10:45 a.m. - President Bush's procession arrives at Ellington Air Force Base.

10:20 a.m. - Some 300 dignitaries, family and friends will participate in a brief ceremony before the casket carrying President George Bush board Air Force One, which is renamed Special Air Mission 41 for today's historic flight to Washington D.C.

10:15 a.m. - The motorcade escorting President Bush will turn off the 610 Loop for 45 S as it makes its way toward Ellington.

10:10 a.m. - Motorists along the freeway are stopping to take photos as Bush 41's motorcade passes by.

9:55 a.m. - Motorcade escorting the remains of President George H.W. Bush is moving along the 610 Loop at Highway 59 as it makes its way toward Ellington Field. Expect traffic delays as Houston police help shut down traffic along the way.

9:35 a.m. - Procession departs funeral home as motorcade heads to Ellington Air Force Base.

9:30 a.m. Sully looked sad and somber as he escorted his master's casket out of the Lewis & Sons funeral home.

9:25 a.m. - Members of Bush family just arrived at Lewis & Sons funeral home here in #Houston, where the flag-draped casket of President George H. W. Bush will be moved by motorcade.

8:50 a.m. - Members of the Secret Service Bush Protective Division will serve as pallbearers.

9:25 a.m. - Flags are flying at half staff at the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station Monday morning.

7:50 a.m. - Former President George H.W. Bush will be carried to his final resting place wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18-year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard the U.S.S. George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier.

7:20 a.m. - A beautiful look at Air Force One Special Mission 41 during this morning's sunrise at Ellington Air Force Base.

7:30 a.m. - President George H.W. Bush served just one term, but he left a lasting impact in those four years. KHOU 11 News Anchor Ron Trevino connects the dots on his presidency and what made it such a key part of our nation's history.

