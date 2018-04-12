WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a powerful moment at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole was helped from his wheelchair, so he could stand and salute the flag-draped casket of President George H.W. Bush.
Like Bush, Dole is a World War II veteran and a member of what history has dubbed The Greatest Generation.
Dole, 95, arrived in the Capitol rotunda in a wheelchair pushed by an aide. After pausing for a moment, the aide lifted Dole into a standing position. Once steadied, Dole saluted.
Bush 41 died last week at the age of 94.
Bob and Elizabeth Dole released a statement on Saturday, calling President Bush “a man for all seasons” who “brought wisdom, a keen sense of mission and diplomacy, incomparable patriotism, along with compassion and humanity to each and every assignment he accepted on behalf of the American people.”
“We smile when we recall the photographs of President Bush and his beloved Barbara riding their bicycles as they forged new paths of friendship during their years in China or skydiving adventures to celebrate his birthday,” the statement read. “He created the Points of Light Foundation to remind us that we each hold the potential to help and inspire others.”
Thousands of people, including President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, have stopped by the Capitol rotunda to pay their respects.
