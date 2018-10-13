SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Former Vice President Joe Biden announced Friday he is endorsing Washington’s 5th congressional district candidate Lisa Brown.

Biden released a statement saying:

“I’m proud to endorse Lisa Brown as the next congresswoman from Washington’s fifth District. Lisa will work across the aisle to find the common ground we need to break the gridlock in Washington D.C. She’s done it in the state Legislature, working to strengthen the Children’s Health Insurance Program and protecting people with pre-existing health conditions.

As the first member of her family to attend college, Lisa knows the value of a good education, and she’ll work to make sure working families in Washington can afford to send their kids off to college. After 14 years of votes by the incumbent that harm Eastern Washington residents, Lisa will bring the kind of bold and collaborative leadership that we need right now in Congress.”

Incumbent and Republican candidate Cathy McMorris Rodgers also received support from major players in national politics. Vice President Mike Pence visited Spokane to speak in support of McMorris Rodgers, as well as Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to President Donald Trump, and California Rep. Devin Nunes.

McMorris Rodgers has served as U.S. Representative for Washington's 5th district since 2005. Brown is the closest competition McMorris Rodgers has seen in the past 13 years.

