Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz endorses Joe Biden

SEATTLE — Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced on his website that he is endorsing Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Schultz was vying for the presidency in 2019 before dropping out of the race.

In a letter on his website, Schultz wrote:

"Last year, I had hopes that I could serve America by running for president in a way that transcended the divisiveness and gridlock of our two-party system. My motivation for exploring a potential candidacy was fueled by my love for this country, and a deep desire to help people from all walks of life experience a future that is more civil, equitable, and ambitious.

While my exploration revealed that a run for office was not the best way for me to give back to a country that has given me so much, I continue to believe that our nation can live up to our ideals, and that we all must envision and fight for a new American future."

He announced his endorsement of Biden toward the end of his letter and said he would be donating to his campaign.

Schultz, who has an estimated net worth of more than $4 billion, also wrote that he and his wife will support nonpartisan democracy initiatives aimed at ensuring the legitimacy of the vote and organizations geared toward mobilizing infrequent voters and minorities.