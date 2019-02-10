SEATTLE — There's an effort underway to prevent former U.S. Senator Al Franken from performing in Seattle this week amid another allegation of sexual misconduct.

The allegation surfaced on Monday in an article published by New York magazine. It comes from a woman who says she's a former staff member of Washington Senator Patty Murray. The woman says Franken allegedly groped her buttocks at a performance event in 2006 in Seattle.

After hearing the news, King County Councilmembers Jeanne Kohl-Welles and Joe McDermott sent a letter calling on Al Franken and event planners to cancel his scheduled Friday appearance at the Paramount.

“We believe women and we believe Senator Franken does not deserve a space at one of Seattle's most historic and treasured theaters,” said Kohl-Welles and McDermott in a statement Tuesday.

“For him to appear in our city just days after it was revealed that a former staff member of one of our own U.S. Senators has credibly accused him of groping her right here in Seattle would be a slap in the face to this courageous woman and our entire community,” the statement continued.

Franken formally resigned from office in 2018, after more than half a dozen women alleged that he touched them improperly or made unwanted sexual advances.

Many of the accusations refer to incidents that occurred before he was elected in 2008. Franken was a comedian before he was elected to office, and continues to do comedy performances.

Senator Patty Murray said in a statement to KING 5:

“I did not know about this at the time, but her story shows exactly why we need to raise these voices up, ensure they are heard, and keep making clear that we’re not tolerating this behavior anymore. No one should have to spend their life living with something like this. It is not okay.”

Senator Murray was one of the women senators who called for Franken's resignation.

Franken is quoted in the New York magazine article saying, “Two years ago, I would have sworn that I’d never done anything to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but it’s clear that I must have been doing something. As I’ve said before, I feel terrible that anyone came away from an interaction with me feeling bad.”

It's unclear if Franken's event will be canceled. The Seattle Theater Group has yet to issue a comment.

