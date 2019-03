SEATTLE — A former Seattle City Council member wants her old job back.

Heidi Wills, who was swept out of office in the notorious "Strippergate" scandal, has filed paperwork with the Seattle Department of Ethics and Elections to run for the District 6 seat.

Councilmember Mike O’Brien announced last month that he would not seek re-election for the spot, which represents Ballard, Fremont, and Greenlake.

Wills lost her seat back in 2003, along with Judy Nicastro, after they were linked to thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from a Lake City strip club owner, Frank Colacurcio, who was seeking a rezone.

Wills has run a non-profit since losing her seat.

She is one of 10 different people who have filed paperwork to run for the District 6 spot.

Seven of the nine council positions are up for grabs in this year’s election. Council President Bruce Harrell and Councilmembers Sally Bagshaw and Rob Johnson have all said they are not seeking re-election.