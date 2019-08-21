SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Despite renewed pleas from lawmakers and organizations calling on Matt Shea to resign, the Spokane Valley lawmaker's future may hinge on a House investigation looking into Shea's activity.

The multi-term representative has made headlines several times over the last year.

Most recently, an article in The Guardian claimed that Shea had supported a group that trained men for "biblical warfare." The group, which is reportedly based in Stevens County, told Shea that its tactics involved weapons and combat training, the paper reported.

Following the story, some Spokane politicians and organizations, like the Spokane Police Guild and Spokane's NAACP chapter, called for Shea to step down.

For now, it may be too early to tell how much weight the resignation calls carry.

Shea is currently the subject of an investigation that was ordered by the Washington state House last month.

The chief clerk of the House, Bernard Dean, signed a contract with an independent investigation group to look into whether Shea engaged in, planned or promoted political violence. The probe will also examine Shea's involvement with groups or people involved in similar activities.

The House investigation came following an earlier Guardian report which said stated that Shea participated in online chats in 2017 with three other men who proposed confronting "leftists" with surveillance and intimidation tactics.

Last week, a house employee familiar with the investigation contract described the investigation as being in its early stages. According to the agreement, investigators aren't required to issue a final report on Shea until December.

Dean wasn't immediately available for comment on the investigation's status on Tuesday.

