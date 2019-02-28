First Lady Melania Trump is planning a trip to the Seattle area Monday, March 4 to promote her "Be Best" initiative.

A statement from the Office of the First Lady announced that Melania Trump will travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma before visiting "a tech company near Seattle."

During her visit to the company, which was not named, she will receive a tour and briefing on the programs and applications meant to teach children online safety, along with innovations to help children living with disabilities.

"Whether it is social media and technology or drug and alcohol abuse, children in our country and around the world are faced with many challenges," the First Lady said in a statement. "Through Be Best I will continue to shine a spotlight on the well-being programs that provided children the tools and skills required for emotional, social and physical well-being and promote successful organizations, programs, and people who are helping children overcome some of the issues they face while growing up in the modern world."