Extension of US border closure brings more 'frustration,' Washington congress member says

Suzan DelBene is calling on the Biden administration to reopen the northern border to vaccinated Canadians.

BLAINE, Wash. — It will be at least another month before Canadians can drive into the United States following the decision in the White House to extend the border restrictions Monday.

The restrictions, which would have otherwise been lifted Sept. 21, were extended through at least Oct. 21 for the northern and southern US borders.

It's a decision that will mean "more unpredictability, suffering and frustration for our border communities," Washington state Congressmember Suzan DelBene said in a statement. "It does not follow the science to say Canadians can fly from Vancouver to Seattle but cannot drive from British Columbia to Whatcom County.

"It is a disservice to families and businesses along the border that vaccinated Americans can travel north to Canada but we have not reciprocated."

The Canadian border reopened to Americans who can provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination and negative COVID test. Those requirements, British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix previously said, will continue into the foreseeable future.

Canada Border Services Agency is resuming service at "various small marine reporting sites, airports of entry and ferry terminals" as well.