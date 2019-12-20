SPOKANE, Wash. — The House Ethics Committee has rebuked Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state for misusing taxpayer money and ordered her to reimburse more than $7,500 to the U.S. Treasury.

In a report that culminates a six-year investigation, the ethics panel said McMorris Rodgers misused official resources for campaign or other political purposes.

According to the report, for at least five years, her offices were “governed by sloppy practices, including inconsistent policies and poor record-keeping,” that resulted in the misuse of tax payer money.

McMorris Rodgers issued a statement Thursday night stating:

“Over the course of six years and four congresses, the Congresswoman and her staff voluntarily cooperated with the Committee in full, as it noted in its report, producing 66,500 pages of documents and submitting to over 30 witness interview requests. We are pleased that the Committee has ended its review and we can finally put this matter behind us. This matter began after a disgruntled former employee raised complaints against the Congresswoman regarding forced campaign activity. She is particularly satisfied that the Committee found no evidence that she ever compelled staff to assist with campaign or other political efforts. The Committee also determined that many of the allegations raised against her involved areas of uncertainty facing the House community. She hopes this Report helps provide needed guidance to all members. While she may disagree with some of the findings reached by the Committee, she appreciates its work and accepts its ultimate conclusion. This will be the final statement we will make on this matter.”

The congresswoman also wrote a letter to the committee saying that while she disagrees with some of the panel’s findings, she appreciates its work and takes responsibility for its ultimate conclusions.

She also blamed the investigation on a disgruntled former employee who complained about forced campaign activity.

The investigation started from a 2013 report by the independent Office of Congressional Ethics. It found that McMorris Rodgers and her staff ignored laws and regulations relating to the use of official and unofficial resources.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

