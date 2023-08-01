Whatcom, Island, San Juan and Skagit County 2023 primary election results

Voters across Whatcom, San Juan, Island and Skagit counties, including Bellingham, Anacortes, and Oak Harbor, will consider a number of local races and measures.

Example video title will go here for this video

EVERETT, Wash. — Track Aug. 1, 2023 primary election results for the biggest races across Whatcom, Island, San Juan and Skagit counties, including Bellingham mayor, Whatcom County executive, Whatcom County Council District 4 and Position B and a number of other local races.

An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on election day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

The County Canvassing Boards will certify and transmit general election results Aug. 15. The last day for the secretary of state to certify the general election results is Aug. 18.

Island County election results

San Juan County election results

Skagit County election results

Whatcom County-wide election results

Key races include Whatcom County executive, where Satpal Sidhu is running for reelection, and two Whatcom County Council seats, one of which is at-large.

Whatcom County city council and mayoral election results

Key races include Bellingham mayor, where incumbent Seth Fleetwood is running for reelection, and two Bellingham City Council seats, one of which is at-large.

Whatcom County school, fire and public utility district election results