26% of registered Washington voters want President Biden to run for re-election, WA Poll finds

SEATTLE — Though 47% of registered Washington voters approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing, 26% believe he should run for re-election in 2024, according to the latest WA Poll.
Another 26% said former President Donald Trump should run again in 2024.
Of the 719 registered voters who responded to the poll out of a total of 857 adults, 51% disapprove of the job Biden is doing. Of those, 36% strongly disapprove and 15% somewhat disapprove. Of those that approve of the job he's doing, 18% strongly approve and 29% somewhat approve.
Biden's approval rating has improved since July when a previous WA Poll found 53% disapproved of the job he was doing. At the time, Biden's net approval was -10. His approval now stands at -4.
Should Trump be charged?
Of those surveyed, 54% said former President Trump did break laws regarding possession of government documents and he should be charged.
Another 10% of those surveyed said Trump may have broken the law, but prosecuting a former president would be dangerous. An additional 22% said Trump did nothing wrong.
The FBI says it seized roughly 11,000 documents, including about 100 with classification markings, during a search of Mar-a-Lago. Trump has pushed back, arguing the documents were all declassified and that he would have turned them over to the Justice Department if asked.
The WA Poll was commissioned by KING 5, The Seattle Times, the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public and Washington State University’s Murrow College of Communication and was conducted by SurveyUSA. It surveyed 875 adults from Oct. 14-19, 2022. Of those adults, 719 were registered voters. The poll represented the demographics of Washington state with 46% from the metro Seattle area, 30% from western Washington and 24% from eastern Washington.