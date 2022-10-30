26% of registered Washington voters want President Biden to run for re-election, WA Poll finds

President Joe Biden's approval rating improved since July, but 57% of those surveyed say he should not run again.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Though 47% of registered Washington voters approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing, 26% believe he should run for re-election in 2024, according to the latest WA Poll.

Another 26% said former President Donald Trump should run again in 2024.

Of the 719 registered voters who responded to the poll out of a total of 857 adults, 51% disapprove of the job Biden is doing. Of those, 36% strongly disapprove and 15% somewhat disapprove. Of those that approve of the job he's doing, 18% strongly approve and 29% somewhat approve.

Biden's approval rating has improved since July when a previous WA Poll found 53% disapproved of the job he was doing. At the time, Biden's net approval was -10. His approval now stands at -4.

Should Trump be charged?

Of those surveyed, 54% said former President Trump did break laws regarding possession of government documents and he should be charged.

Another 10% of those surveyed said Trump may have broken the law, but prosecuting a former president would be dangerous. An additional 22% said Trump did nothing wrong.

The FBI says it seized roughly 11,000 documents, including about 100 with classification markings, during a search of Mar-a-Lago. Trump has pushed back, arguing the documents were all declassified and that he would have turned them over to the Justice Department if asked.