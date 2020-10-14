COVID, sex ed define Washington state superintendent race

SEATTLE — The coronavirus pandemic and a controversial sex ed mandate is casting a shadow over the race for Washington state education chief in the November election.
Incumbent state superintendent Chris Reykdal says his longtime experience as an educator and state legislator is a steadying force needed to help the state’s nearly 300 public school districts navigate the public health crisis that’s prompted most schools to go remote.
Challenger Maia Espinoza, who runs a Latino leadership group and has served on the state education department’s Race and Ethnicity Student Data task force, suggests loosening reopening recommendations and is pushing school vouchers.