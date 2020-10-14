COVID, sex ed define Washington state superintendent race

Maia Espinoza is challenging incumbent state superintendent Chris Reykdal in the November election.

SEATTLE — The coronavirus pandemic and a controversial sex ed mandate is casting a shadow over the race for Washington state education chief in the November election.

Incumbent state superintendent Chris Reykdal says his longtime experience as an educator and state legislator is a steadying force needed to help the state’s nearly 300 public school districts navigate the public health crisis that’s prompted most schools to go remote.