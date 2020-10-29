Loren Culp, Jay Inslee face off for Washington state governor

Loren Culp is trying to to prevent Jay Inslee from serving a third term as Washington's governor.

Inslee, a Democrat, held a comfortable lead in the polls three weeks out from the general election.

In mid-October, 54% of voters surveyed said they preferred Inslee over 40% who said they would vote for Culp, a Republican. Another 6% were undecided.

Support for Culp and Inslee predictably fell along party lines – 94% of surveyed Democrats picked Inslee, and 88% of Republicans favored Culp. However, there were also disparities among gender. About 62% of women said they would vote for Inslee, which was 30 points more than Culp. Among men, Culp edged Inslee by four points.

Culp would be the state’s first Republican governor since John Dennis Spellman, who served from 1981-1985.

Inslee began serving as governor in 2013. He was elected for his second, four-year term which began in 2017. His current term ends on Jan. 11, 2021.

