Washington state sees huge voter turnout early on in general election

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A quarter of Washington state voters have already turned in their ballots for the 2020 general election.

The Secretary of State's office reports 1,208,238 ballots were turned in by Oct. 21. There are a total of 4,828,253 registered voters in the state.

That's a big difference from the same timeframe in 2016 when the number of returned ballots was just around 10%. A total of 78.76% voted in the 2016 general election.