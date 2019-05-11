Voters in Washington state have a crowded ballot to fill out for this week's general election, with a referendum on affirmative action and an initiative on the price of car tabs among the things they are being asked to decide.

Tuesday's election includes scores of local contests across the state, including city council and mayoral races, judicial races and two legislative seats where recent appointees face challenges as they seek election to a full term.

But the main items are two of the ballot measures:

Referendum 88

Referendum 88 asks voters whether they want to approve or reject Initiative 1000, which was passed by the Legislature in April. I-1000 amends current statutes to allow one's minority status to be considered as a contributing factor in state employment, contracting and admission to public colleges in universities.

Initiative 976

Initiative 976 would lower most taxes paid through annual vehicle registration to $30 and largely revoke the authority of state and local governments to add taxes and fees without voter approval.

The measure also would repeal taxes and fees already in place, potentially costing the state and local governments more than $4 billion in revenue over the next six years, according the state Office of Financial Management.

Council races

A number of city and council positions are also up for grabs, including four on the King County Council and seven on Seattle City council.

King County Council

Four King County Council positions are up for grabs during the 2019 General Elections.

Incumbent Larry Gossett faces Girmay Zahilay to represent District 2.

Abigail Doerr faces incumbent Jeanne Kohl-Welles in the District 4 race.

Bill Hirt faces incumbent Council Vice Chair Claudia Balducci in District 6.

Incumbent Joe McDermott is up against Michael Robert Neher for the District 8 council position.

Seattle City Council

The race is on for seven Seattle City Council seats which could result in a major shakeup.

Incumbent Lisa Herbold, in her first term, is running against public defender Phil Tavel for the District 1 position.

Tammy Morales, a community organizer, and Mark Solomon, who works in crime prevention with Seattle Police, vie for the open District 2 seat.

Incumbent Kshama Sawant, who has served since 2014, faces off against Egan Orion, an event organizer and small business advocate for the District 3 position.

Shaun Scott, a community activist, and Alex Pedersen, the former legislative aide to former Councilmember Tim Burgess, vie for the open seat to represent District 4.

In District 5, Attorney Ann Davison Sattler challenges incumbent Debora Juarez, who was elected in 2015.

Heidi Wills, former executive director of The First Tee of Greater Seattle, and Dan Strauss, senior policy advisor to Seattle City Councilmember Sally Bagshaw, vie to represent District 6.

Deputy City Attorney Andrew Lewis, squares off against former Interim Seattle Police Chief Jim Pugel for the District 7 position.

Election results are certified by each county on November 26, 2019. The Secretary of State certifies final results by December 05, 2019.