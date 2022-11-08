Election 2022: Washington secretary of state race

A nonpartisan candidate and a Democrat are vying to win what was formerly a Republican stronghold in Washington state.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Track results for the race for Washington secretary of state as incumbent Steve Hobbs looks to retain his seat against challenger Julie Anderson. The first batch of vote totals will be released shortly after 8 p.m.

Hobbs and Anderson are vying to be the first non-Republican candidate to win the secretary of state seat in nearly 60 years. Hobbs was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to assume the role when former Secretary of State Kim Wyman left office in November of 2021 to take an election security position with the Biden administration.

The candidate who wins the special election will get to serve the remaining two years of Wyman's four-year term.

In the primary election, Hobbs won 40% of the vote with Anderson in second at 13%. Another five candidates split up the remaining share of the votes.

Before Hobbs was appointed to the secretary of state position, he served as a senator for the 44th Legislative District. He was first elected in 2006. He is also a lieutenant colonel in the Washington Army National Guard. In 2020 he was mobilized to command 750 service members during Washington's COVID-19 response. He was responsible for all Guard personnel located at western Washington food banks from Skagit County to Pierce County.

Hobbs said he is focusing on ensuring elections are secure and accessible to every eligible voter. He said he is prepared to lead the state through election security challenges as cybersecurity threats and attacks become more sophisticated.

Although he's running for a seat that has been long held by Republicans against a nonpartisan challenger, Hobbs said his ability to work across the aisle would make him successful in this office.

"The great thing about this office is it has been run by individuals who can work across the aisle in a bipartisan manner. The last three secretaries of state were partisan, they're Republican and they were respected, and I'm in the same position," Hobbs said. "... You know I'm not going to back away from being a Democrat, I am pro-choice pro-environment, pro-labor, but I can still work across the aisle which I've done on many many occasions."

WATCH: KING 5's full interview with Incumbent Secretary of State Steve Hobbs

Anderson has served three terms as the Pierce County auditor overseeing elections, licensing and public document recording. Prior to being elected, Anderson was a senior policy advisor for the Washington State Department of Commerce as well as a member of the Tacoma City Council. She was also the executive director for the YWCA for Tacoma-Pierce County managing one of the country's largest domestic violence shelters.

Anderson pointed to her experience running the Pierce County Auditor's Office for the past 12 years where she worked to increase voter access, enhance election security and improve auditing procedures. Anderson holds national and state certifications in election administration and is a certified public records officer.

Anderson said she finds joy in the minute details of records keeping and election security work and believes voters will want someone who has a handle on the technical aspects of the secretary of state position.

"I love making government work for people and I love the detail, the accuracy, the precision, the technology, and taking that to scale and being responsible on a statewide level, knowing how important the secretary of state is to all the county offices, is just something I'm called to do," Anderson said in an interview with KING 5.