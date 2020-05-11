Kim Wyman poised to be only Republican holding statewide office on west coast

State treasurer Duane Davidson lost his seat to a Democrat, giving Secretary of State Kim Wyman a shot at being the only Republican to hold statewide office.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Republicans have lost one of the two statewide elected positions they held in Washington state.

As of Thursday, incumbent Secretary of State Kim Wyman was holding off Democratic state Rep. Gael Tarleton with more than 52% of the vote, but Treasurer Duane Davidson lost to his Democratic challenger, state Rep. Mike Pellicciotti.

Davidson was elected state treasurer in 2016 and previously served as Benton County treasurer for 13 years. Pellicciotti, who represents the 30th District, which includes Federal Way, serves on the House Capitol Budget Committee

If re-elected to a third term, Wyman would continue a more than five-decade trend of Republicans holding that office. She is the fifth Republican to hold the office since 1965.