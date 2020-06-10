Washington governor's debate takes different look with pandemic precautions

Gov. Jay Inslee and challenger Loren Culp will face off in a televised debate Wednesday — but not in the same room. Here's how it will go down, and how to watch.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The pandemic has forced some alterations of the only televised debate between Washington Governor Jay Inslee, and challenger Loren Culp.

The two campaigns agreed to be in the same building, but not on the same stage, for the hour-long debate scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday night, following the vice presidential debate.

KING 5’s Chris Daniels will serve as one of the gubernatorial debate moderators. The moderators will appear from a studio at TVW’s Olympia office.

Inslee and Culp will have their own studios, in separate offices in the same building.