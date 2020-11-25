King County breaks voter turnout record in 2020

Of the 1.4 million registered voters in King County, 86.67% participated in the 2020 election, breaking the record set in 2012.

A record number of people participated in the 2020 general election in Washington state, but the overall voter turnout percentage fell just shy of the record 84.6% set in 2008.

While 84.8% of the state’s nearly 4.9 million voters returned a ballot for the Nov. 3 general election, the final rate Tuesday hit 84.1% after county canvassing boards reviewed ballots that were challenged over issues like signatures or postmarks.

The turnout rate in King County hit an all-time high with 86.67% of registered voters participating. That breaks the old record of 85% voter turnout in 2012.

Of King County's 1.4 million registered voters, 909,000 voters - nearly 74% - used ballot drop boxes.

Tuesday was the last day for Washington counties to finish their work and certify the results.