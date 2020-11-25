King County breaks voter turnout record in 2020

A record number of people participated in the 2020 general election in Washington state, but the overall voter turnout percentage fell just shy of the record 84.6% set in 2008.
While 84.8% of the state’s nearly 4.9 million voters returned a ballot for the Nov. 3 general election, the final rate Tuesday hit 84.1% after county canvassing boards reviewed ballots that were challenged over issues like signatures or postmarks.
The turnout rate in King County hit an all-time high with 86.67% of registered voters participating. That breaks the old record of 85% voter turnout in 2012.
Of King County's 1.4 million registered voters, 909,000 voters - nearly 74% - used ballot drop boxes.
Tuesday was the last day for Washington counties to finish their work and certify the results.
Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman plans to certify the election on Dec. 1, a few days before the Dec. 3 deadline.