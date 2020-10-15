USPS vs. ballot drop box: Washington election officials share voting tips

Washington voters will soon have their ballots. Now they must decide if they’ll return them using the U.S. Postal Service or an official county drop box.

“I know that many of our voters are anxious about this election,” said Julie Wise, director of King County Elections, “We have heard from folks who are concerned about changes at the USPS and are worried about their ballot getting to them with enough time to cast their vote and return it to us.”

She and other county elections officials said voters who are ready to send back their ballots should not worry about using the postal service.

“Use the mail, we feel confident in the mail, you should too,” said Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson.

The USPS recommends voters mail their ballots no less than a week before Election Day. That would be Oct. 27.

“Generally, our advice is that if you are going to mail your ballot, you should do so by the Friday before Election Day to ensure an on-time postmark,” a King County Elections spokesperson said.

Voters planning to wait until the last minute should try to avoid sending their ballots in the mail, officials said.

“When in doubt, use a ballot drop box,” Snohomish County Elections said.

There are more drop boxes than ever this election.