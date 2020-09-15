Washington warns USPS mailers give wrong info on mail-in ballots

Information on a mailer from USPS conflicts with election protocols in Washington state.

The Washington Office of the Secretary of State warned voters last week of mailers from the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) that include incorrect information about voting in Washington.

The USPS mailers give voters five tips to “plan ahead” for the Nov. 3 general election, including a tip to request a mail-in ballot 15 days in advance of the election.

However, voters in Washington don’t need to request an early ballot, because ballots will automatically be mailed to registered voters on Oct. 16, which is 18 days before the election.

Another tip on the USPS mailer instructs voters to include a stamp on the return envelope if needed. In Washington, all ballots include prepaid postage, and voters do not need to add a stamp. Voters can return stamp-free ballots to a drop-box location or put them in the mail.

In a statement, the secretary of state’s office said it and county election officials didn’t know USPS would be sending these mailers and didn’t know the content of the mailers until they were already sent.