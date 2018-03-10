Several Washington state residents are reporting that they have received calls from voter registration and reminder text company TurboVote.
The calls come from someone posing as a TurboVote representative offering voter registration and to sign the receiver up for an absentee ballot.
TurboVote texts subscribers information about elections and voter registration. TurboVote's texts look like this:
Officials from TurboVote say they are working to track down who is responsible for the fake calls.
Washington Secretary of State urges TurboVote subscribers not to give out their information over the phone and check their voter registration at myvote.wa.gov, where legal residents can register to vote for free.
