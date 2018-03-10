Several Washington state residents are reporting that they have received calls from voter registration and reminder text company TurboVote.

ALERT: We have received several calls from residents that are receiving texts with false information about their voter registration from imposters posing as @TurboVote. Do not share your personal information over the phone. Check your registration on https://t.co/9R5hQn5hbh. — WA Secretary of State (@secstatewa) October 3, 2018

The calls come from someone posing as a TurboVote representative offering voter registration and to sign the receiver up for an absentee ballot.

TurboVote texts subscribers information about elections and voter registration. TurboVote's texts look like this:

Here is what a legitimate text message from @TurboVote looks like.



(Address has been blacked out) pic.twitter.com/s75Z116yEL — WA Secretary of State (@secstatewa) October 3, 2018

Officials from TurboVote say they are working to track down who is responsible for the fake calls.

We have received these reports directly from states and are working closely with the authorities. Anyone can register to vote securely using our tool at https://t.co/vV9MFpgqk0, but PLEASE DO NOT give out your personal information over the phone. https://t.co/nm0yzGcwzF — TurboVote (@TurboVote) October 1, 2018

Washington Secretary of State urges TurboVote subscribers not to give out their information over the phone and check their voter registration at myvote.wa.gov, where legal residents can register to vote for free.

