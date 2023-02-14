Top measures to watch during Washington state's Feb. 14 special election

An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on election day.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Washington state's special election is Tuesday. Voters in cities throughout western Washington will consider potentially impactful initiatives.

An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on election day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

County canvassing boards will certify and transmit election results on Feb. 24.

Here are some key proposals appearing on ballots:

Seattle's Initiative 135 focusing on affordable housing

Seattle voters will decide on an initiative to address the affordable housing issues across the city. Initiative 135 is the only item on the Seattle ballot and is a petition-led initiative aimed at providing a new “social housing” framework.

If passed, I-135 would create a "social housing developer" with the city of Seattle. It would develop, own, and maintain publicly owned affordable housing.

Seattleites making zero to 120% of the area’s median income would be eligible to live there. According to the census bureau, the median household income is $106,326.

Marysville program and ops levy

The levy appearing on Marysville voters' ballots would renew the Educational Programs and Operations Programs Levy, set to expire at the end of the 2022 tax year.

According to the district, the levy provides funding that supports teaching, provides school supplies, technology, athletics, building maintenance, transportation and other education needs.

Two attempts to pass a levy last year failed.

If approved, it would cost the average homeowner $1.67 per $1,000 of assessed home value over the next four years. It is $0.68 less per thousand than the current levy, according to the district.

Two levies for Peninsula School District

Voters in Gig Harbor will consider two levies on the special election ballot.

The first, an Educational Programs and Operations Levy, would replace the expiring 2020 levy. It accounts for approximately 18% of the district's overall budget and supports staff and programs, according to the district.

The second, a six-year Safety, Security and Technology Levy, would provide enhanced safety, security systems and technology improvements throughout the district.

It would create a dedicated source of funding to protect and serve students, according to the district.

The levy rates are estimated to be $1.13 per $1,000 of assessed value for the replacement levy and $0.25 for the security levy.

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue board size increase

Proposition No. 1 would increase the size of the Board of Commissioners from five to seven.

The Board currently consists of seven members due to the merger of Monroe Fire and Lake Stevens Fire into Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue but will be reduced over the next four years.