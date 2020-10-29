Top races to watch in Washington's general election

Here are the top races we're tracking in the Washington state general election on Nov. 3, including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The race for Washington state governor between incumbent Jay Inslee and challenger Republic Police Chief Loren Culp is just one of the big races this general election.

The lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and attorney general were on the ballot. As were all Congressional seats, including District 8 and District 10. Voters will decide a statewide sex education mandate in schools.

A number of local levies and bonds were also on the ballot.

Initial election results are expected to be posted on king5.com/elections shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Governor

Gov. Jay Inslee faces off against Republican challenger Loren Culp, the police chief of Republic, in the November general election.

If Inslee is elected, it will be his third term serving as governor.

Governors serve four-year terms.

Lieutenant governor

Outgoing U.S. Rep. Denny Heck and state Senate Floor Majority Leader Marko Liias, both Democrats, vie for the open seat of lieutenant governor in the November general election.

Nearly a dozen candidates lined up in the August primary to take Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib's seat after the Democrat announced earlier this year that he would vacate it to join the clergy.

Attorney general

Incumbent Attorney General Bob Ferguson faces off against Republican challenger Matt Larkin, an attorney.

Ferguson has been attorney general for eight years.

Secretary of state

Incumbent Secretary of State Kim Wyman faces Democrat Gael Tarleton.

Wyman, a former Thurston County auditor, has served as secretary of state since 2013. Tarleton, a Democrat, has served as a state representative and Seattle Port commissioner.

Wyman is one of just two Republicans to hold a statewide office in Washington. Treasurer Duane Davidson, who also faces a Democrat in the general election, holds the other office.

8th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, a Democrat, faces Republican challenger Jesse Jensen, who's worked in health care and tech, for Washington's District 8.

Republicans hope to win back the 8th congressional seat after losing it to Schrier in 2018. It was the first time a Democrat had won District 8.

An expansive and diverse district, District 8 covers parts of King, Pierce, Chelan and Kittitas counties for two years.

10th Congressional District

Former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland faces State Rep. Beth Doglio for Washington's District 10.

Strickland most recently worked as the president and CEO of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

Doglio serves as state representative of the 22nd Legislative District, which includes Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey and North Thurston.

Whomever is elected to District 10 will represent parts of Pierce, Thurston, and Mason counties for two years.

Pierce County Sheriff

Public Information Officer Ed Troyer is going against Pierce County Sheriff Lieutenant Cyndie Fajardo for the position of Pierce County sheriff.

The seat is open after Sheriff Paul Pastor announced his retirement.

Troyer has been with the sheriff's department for 35 years, including 15 years as a detective. Fajardo is a 32-year veteran of the department and served as president of the Pierce County Deputy Sheriff's Guild from 2006-2015.

Referendum 90 on sex education

Referendum 90 would require all public schools to provide comprehensive sexual health education that is medically and scientifically accurate, and age-appropriate for all students, according to the Secretary of State's (SOS) Office.

Track election results and analysis with KING 5

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, watch NBC coverage of the 2020 election on KING 5 from 4-11 p.m. to follow national election results and analysis.