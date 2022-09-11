Democrat Tina Kotek projected to win governor's race in Oregon

The Oregonian named Democrat Tina Kotek the projected winner over Republican challenger Christine Drazan on Wednesday morning.

SALEM, Ore. — The Democratic Party's four-decade hold on the governorship in Oregon will continue after The Oregonian named Tina Kotek the projected winner Wednesday morning.

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Kotek held a lead of nearly 30,000 votes over Republican challenger Christine Drazan.

Drazan's campaign released a statement shortly after noon that read: "We are grateful to the many thousands of Oregonians who made their voices heard in this historic election. We continue to monitor returns with the expectation that this race will tighten." The campaign said it hopes to release an additional statement later Wednesday.

Kotek, the longest-serving Oregon House speaker, faced a significant challenge from Drazan, a former leader of the Republican minority in the House. For weeks leading up to the election, polls showed the two within percentage points of each other.

The race was too close to call on election night, with both receiving around 45% of the vote and Kotek holding a narrow lead Tuesday night. A new batch of vote results came in Wednesday, pushing Kotek's advantage out of reach.

Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson finished a distant third, drawing a little less than 9% of the vote. She conceded early Tuesday night, telling supporters that though she didn't win, "the campaign was a success. We made an impact."

The race was shaped, in large part, by the presence of Johnson, a former Democratic state senator. Her campaign was well-funded — she received a $3.75 million donation from Nike co-founder Phil Knight before he pivoted to support Drazan — and she emerged as a factor in the race because of her ability to pull votes from both Kotek and Drazan.

The race also marked a historic first — three women competing on a general election ballot for the highest executive office in Oregon. Kotek will be the first openly lesbian governor, along with Maura Healy, the newly elected governor of Massachusetts.