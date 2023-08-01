x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elections

Thurston and Lewis County 2023 primary election results

Voters across Thurston and Lewis counties, including Olympia, Tumwater, Centralia, and more will consider a number of local races and measures.

More Videos

EVERETT, Wash. — Track Aug. 1, 2023 primary election results for the biggest races across Thurston and Lewis counties, including Olympia mayor, Port of Olympia Commissioner 1, 4 and 5, Centralia City Council Position 1 and 2 and a number of other local races. 

An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on election day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

The County Canvassing Boards will certify and transmit general election results Aug. 15. The last day for the secretary of state to certify the general election results is Aug. 18.

RELATED: Click here to search statewide race results

Lewis County city council and mayoral election results

Lewis County school, fire and public utility district election results

Thurston County-wide election results

Thurston County city council and mayoral election results

Thurston County school, fire and public utility district election results

Lewis County and Thurston County election coverage 

Olympia’s mayoral candidates offer voters 3 diverse choices

Lacey City Councilman caught on video removing county commissioner candidate's campaign sign

Western Washington election coverage

2023 primary elections guide: Here's how to vote in Washington state

List of ballot drop boxes in western Washington

Here’s what you need to know about who’s running for Seattle City Council

Mason County fire commissioners facing recall resign before election

Elma police hoping voters will fund the police

Before You Leave, Check This Out