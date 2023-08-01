Thurston and Lewis County 2023 primary election results

EVERETT, Wash. — Track Aug. 1, 2023 primary election results for the biggest races across Thurston and Lewis counties, including Olympia mayor, Port of Olympia Commissioner 1, 4 and 5, Centralia City Council Position 1 and 2 and a number of other local races.

An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on election day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.