Incumbent Victoria Woodards leads in race for Tacoma mayor with 58% of the vote

Victoria Woodards, who has served as Tacoma mayor for three years, is facing off against political newcomer Steve Haverly in the mayoral election.

TACOMA, Wash. — Incumbent Victoria Woodards leads challenger Steve Haverly in the race for Tacoma mayor after an initial round of votes were released on Nov. 2.

Woodards has captured 58% of the vote so far, and Haverly has 42% of the vote.

Woodards, who has been mayor since 2018, has lived in the city of Tacoma for nearly her whole life.

In her re-election campaign, Woodards made a promise of re-building the community post-pandemic, offering safety and what she calls “fiscal prudence.”

Woodards holds the support of many critical government leaders, including Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Sen. Patty Murray.

Challenger Steve Haverly's background lies in construction, land management and TV production, serving as the CEO of Triple ONE Productions.

Haverly listed his priorities as enhanced policing, public safety, the homeless crisis, "cleaning up our streets" and "unifying our city."

Haverly promised to defend Tacoma's "pro-job's" legacy and work to expand the local economy. Haverly said he would support "better policing" and increase housing while "preserving the character of our neighborhoods."