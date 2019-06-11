Half of the seats on Tacoma's city council are up for grabs, two of which are district-specific seats and two of which are at-large positions.

Two seats are open after incumbents vacated the seats due to term limits, as reported by The Tacoma News Tribune.

Position 1, which is a district-specific seat covering the North End and West End neighborhoods, is open after Councilmember Anders Ibsen vacated the seat. Teacher John Hines and labor organizer Nathe Lawver vie for the position.

RELATED: Top races to watch in Washington state's 2019 general election

RELATED: Voter turnout in Washington state looking 'a little bleak'

Councilmember Keith Blocker seeks re-election to Position 3, which is a district-specific seat covering the Fircrest, Central Tacoma, and Hilltop neighborhoods. Blocker, who was elected to the council in 2015, is challenged by small business owner David Combs, who runs an organization that provides internships to young people.

Councilmember Conor McCarthy seeks re-election to Postion 7, an at-large seat. Precinct committee officer Courtney Love challenges McCarthy, who currently serves as Tacoma deputy mayor.

Position 8, which is an at-large seat, is open after Councilmember Ryan Mello vacated it. Kristina Walker, executive director of Downtown On the Go, and John O'Loughlin, a utility executive and environmental engineer, vie for the open seat.