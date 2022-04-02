Feb. 8 special election: Bremerton city council, Puyallup public safety facilities, school levies

Tuesday, Feb. 8 is election day for many voters in Washington. Here are some of the ballot items worth watching.

SEATTLE — Tuesday, Feb. 8 is election day for many voters in Washington. Some voters will be voting a second time on measures they voted on in November and many school districts are asking residents to approve millions of dollars worth of projects.

Here are a few of the ballot items worth watching:

Bremerton City Council

Mike Simpson and Anna Mockler will face off again in a strange February election for Bremerton City Council District 6.

The Kitsap County Auditor's Office acknowledged that it mistakenly sent out several dozen ballots to voters in another district last year. After a narrow race in November, a judge called for the election to happen again.

Puyallup

Puyallup residents will vote this upcoming election on whether or not the city could finance the construction of a new police station, jail and municipal courthouse on 3.5 acres of land in South Hill.

Proposition 1 was first voted on in November 2021 but failed to pass due to the county's voter turnout requirement. Pierce County's bond levy validation requires the measure to receive 60% of the vote while the voter turnout is 40% of the turnout of the last election. Residents voted to approve the measure with 60% of the vote but the turnout did meet the criteria.

If the $81 million proposal is approved, it would be paid for through an increase in city property taxes amounting to about 61 cents for every $1,000 of assessed property value.

Gray's Harbor County

Residents who live in the North Beach School District on Washington’s coast are being asked to approve a $110 million bond levy, most of it to mitigate the risk from earthquakes and tsunamis.

The money would also be used to build additional classrooms at Ocean Shores Elementary School, which would also serve as a vertical evacuation structure to give students, faculty, staff and members of the community a place to get above tsunami waves.

If approved, the $110 million bond levy would cost taxpayers $31.50 per month if they own a $300,000 home.

Seattle School District

Seattle residents will be asked to consider renewing two school levies that are expiring to continue funding for students and schools.

Proposition 1 provides funding for teachers and staff, special education, nutrition and STEM programs and art and athletic opportunities for students.

The total cost would be $646.8 million over three years if approved. The replacement tax rate is estimated to be $0.74 to $0.75 per $1,000of assessed property value, according to the district.

Proposition 2 provides funding for maintaining and updating school buildings and new athletic projects. It also funds technology access for students

If approved, the cost would be $783 million over six years beginning in 2023. The replacement rate is estimated to be $0.47 per $1,000 of assessed property value, according to the district.

Lake Washington School District

Residents in the Lake Washing School District are being asked to approve three measures to continue funding and to fund new construction.

Proposition 1 continues funding for staff and early education in addition to state funds. The levy is 14% of the district's overall budget, according to the district.

Proposition 2 is centered around continued funding for classroom technology and student computers.

Proposition 3 asks voters to approve funding for construction to add classroom space. The district aims to add space for 3,500 additional students by 2030.

The total tax rate for all three measures would be $2.84 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The current rate is $2.57 per $1,000.

Tacoma School District

Tacoma School District residents are being asked to approve two measures to replace expiring levies.

Proposition 1 provides funding for teachers and staff, up-to-date textbooks, educational programs including extracurricular programs and health and safety maintenance.

The measure accounts for 15% of the district's day-to-day budget, according to the district.

Proposition 2 asks residents to fund expanded technology access for students and staff including online systems to monitor academic progress.

If passed, the average four-year tax rate is projected to decrease due to rising property values, from $2.72 per $1,000 to $2.63 per $1,000 of assessed value.