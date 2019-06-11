SEATTLE — Sound Transit is preparing for up to $20 billion in losses for future transportation projects following early election results that show Washington voters rejecting an initiative to cap car-tab fees.

In an emailed statement, Sound Transit Board Chair and Redmond Mayor John Marchione said the board will "begin the process of responding to" Initiative 976.

"The Board will hear presentations from the agency's finance staff as well as our general counsel," the statement continues. "The Board will consider Sound Transit's obligations to taxpayers who want their motor vehicle excise taxes reduced, as well as how to realize voters' earlier direction to dramatically expand high capacity transit throughout the Puget Sound region."

The subject line of the statement assumes the "passage of I-976."

RELATED: Voters barely rejecting Medina's proposed property tax increase

RELATED: State car-tab initiative, affirmative action measure too close to call

As of Wednesday morning, the initiative to cap car-tab fees to $30 was passing with 55.76%. Another round of ballots will be counted Wednesday.

The initiative would eliminate extra fees for everything from electric vehicles to Sound Transit light rail projects. The state’s budget office estimates the passage of I-976 would eliminate more than $4 billion in tax revenue by 2025.

More than 60 cities use car-tab fees to pay for road construction, bus service and sidewalks. In addition, the state charges fees to help pay for a variety of programs including Washington State Patrol traffic enforcement, highway maintenance, ferry operations and maintenance of county roads and bridges.

Initiative sponsor and anti-tax activist Tim Eyman says the state should use reserves and the Rainy Day Fund to pay for construction projects. Eyman said voters are tired of paying hundreds of dollars to renew car tabs.

"Honesty won at the ballot box," said Eyman, during a press conference Tuesday evening, "because the voters finally had a chance to say enough with the dishonest tax, let's bring in something that's actually honest."