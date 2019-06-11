EVERETT, Wash. — Snohomish County Sheriff Ty Trenary conceded his re-election bid Tuesday night before initial election results were even released.

At the Hotel Indigo on the Everett waterfront, the sheriff told crowds that he was sorry, but everyone should go home. He said he will now focus his efforts on the transition to the new sheriff.

Trenary was challenged by Sergeant Adam Fortney, who believes the county had gotten too soft on crime. The sheriff said it came down to that – he understands that people were frustrated with crime.

After initial results were released Tuesday evening, Fortney led Trenary with 56.4% of the vote.

Trenary, who has spent more than 30 years in law enforcement, was appointed Snohomish County sheriff in 2013. He was elected to his first four-year term two years later.

Under his watch, Trenary created the Office of Neighborhoods, which embeds social workers and deputies to combat the homeless and opioid crisis.

Fortney, who has served nearly 23 years in the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, has chastised Trenary for a decision to stop booking non-violent misdemeanor offenders if they’re high on heroin.