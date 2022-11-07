Snohomish County 2022 election results

Voters from Lynnwood to Everett to Marysville and across the county will vote on a number of key races and measures, including Snohomish County prosecutor.

EVERETT, Wash. — Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results for Snohomish County. The key races include statewide votes for U.S. senator and secretary of state, Congressional Districts 1, 2 and 8, and a number of local races and propositions, including Snohomish County prosecutor.

An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on election day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

The County Canvassing Boards will certify and transmit general election results Nov. 29. The last day for the secretary of state to certify the general election results is Dec. 8.

State and federal legislative races

Snohomish County voters will weigh in on Congressional Districts 1, 2, and 8, as well as a number of state legislative races, including in districts 1, 10, 12, 21, 32, 38, 39 and 44.

Note: The vote totals are for the whole district and not broken down by county.

Major statewide races

The two statewide races on the ballot for the 2022 general election are U.S. Senate and Secretary of State. See the current statewide vote totals. Check more election results here.

Snohomish County election coverage