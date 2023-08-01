Snohomish County 2023 primary election results

Voters across Snohomish County, including in Everett, Edmonds, Marysville, Monroe and more, will consider a number of major local races and measures.

Example video title will go here for this video

EVERETT, Wash. — Track Aug. 1, 2023 primary election results for the biggest races across Snohomish County, including Snohomish County executive, Snohomish County Council District 2, Everett City Council at-large seats and a number of other local races.

An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on election day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

The County Canvassing Boards will certify and transmit general election results Aug. 15. The last day for the secretary of state to certify the general election results is Aug. 18.

Snohomish County-wide election results

Snohomish County voters will vote in the county executive race, where Dave Somers is seeking reelection, and county council District 2, where incumbent Megan Dunn is trying to hang onto her seat.

City council and mayoral election results

Key races include one for Edmonds mayor, where first-term Mayor Mike Nelson seeks reelection and two at-large Everett City Council seats, which each have three contenders.

School, fire and public utility district election results