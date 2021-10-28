How to watch the second Seattle mayoral debate Thursday night

González and Harrell are vying for the open seat vacated by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who chose not to run for re-election.

SEATTLE — Seattle mayoral candidates Lorena González and Bruce Harrell will face off in their last debate on KONG-TV before the November General Election.

The debate, hosted by the Seattle City Club, airs Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. on KONG. It will also be livestreamed on king5.com, the KING 5 mobile app and the KING 5 YouTube channel.

In their first debate, the candidates answered questions about business and the economy and their plans for each. During Thursday's final debate, the candidates will answer questions about public health and safety.

Formerly a civil rights attorney, González is the current Seattle City Council president and holds a citywide seat. She was elected as the council’s first Latinx member in 2015.

If elected mayor, she would not only become the third woman to do so, but she would also become the first Latinx mayor in the city of Seattle.

Harrell has served three terms on Seattle City Council, including as president for three years at the end of his time on the council. He also briefly served as mayor when Ed Murray resigned in 2017. At the time, Harrell, who represented District 2 in South Seattle, decided not to run for re-election.

