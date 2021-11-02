Past, present council presidents vie to be next Seattle mayor

Either Lorena González or Bruce Harrell will serve the city for the next four years.

SEATTLE — On Nov. 2, Seattle voters will choose whether their next mayor is a former city council president or current council president. Both of whom recognize the issues of housing affordability and public safety but with differing opinions on what needs to be done.

The candidate voted into office will replace Mayor Jenny Durkan, who chose not to seek re-election, and serve a four-year term. The mayor of Seattle is responsible for ensuring the laws of the city are enforced while directing and controlling city government.

Lorena González

Current council President Lorena González says the COVID-19 pandemic "picked the scab" off issues that existed before the city went into lockdown.

Homelessness and housing affordability are among her top issues. We "should all be frustrated" about the state of the homeless crises, she told KING 5 in a recent interview. She wants the city to be at a point where people can be re-housed immediately so they aren't living in public spaces.

"Sweeping the problem under a rug," she said, is "not a solution."

González supported reducing the Seattle Police Department's budget. In September 2020, she said that divestment from a broken policing model was not just the right thing to do, it was the necessary course of action. Despite reducing the department's funding, she said the police chief has the resources he needs to hire the officers he indicated he would hire.

She said she wants to be mayor to put her years of experience working on behalf of the people of Seattle to work on the city's toughest issues.

Bruce Harrell

Bruce Harrell is the former Seattle City Council president and was once the city's mayor for five days. But why does he want to return to city politics?

"I got a taste of it," he said during a recent interview of being mayor.

The next mayor will help redefine the city and what it will be in the future, he said. Right now, there is finger-pointing, and morale in City Hall is low, he said.

"And we can change that. We will change that," he said.

When he announced he was running for mayor, Harrell said he would change the narrative of policing and create a police department the city could be proud of. While continuing to address issues of bias, Harrell wants a police department that is responsive to community needs.

The city needs to have a stronger sense of urgency when it comes to the homelessness crisis, he said. That means getting people into transitional housing and getting people case management. At the same time, he said people who want public spaces cleaned up should not be demonized.