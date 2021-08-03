Sara Nelson leads in primary race for Seattle City Council Position 9

Seven candidates were on the ballot to replace outgoing Council President Lorena González for her at-large position on the council.

SEATTLE — Sara Nelson and Nikkita Oliver took an early lead in the primary race for Position 9 on the Seattle City Council.

Nelson leads with 43% of votes, followed by Oliver with 35% of the vote.

Nelson, the co-owner of Fremont Brewing, ran against Mosqueda in 2017, and said she decided to run to help "get the city back on track," and wants to get the voice of a small business owner on the council.

Attorney and civic activist Nikkita Oliver, who ran for Seattle mayor in 2017, says on their campaign website that "meeting basic needs is a baseline for community safety." The city needs affordable and social housing, equitable transportation, affordable child care, fully funded schools, and more, their website states.

