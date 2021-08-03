Teresa Mosqueda takes strong lead in primary race for Seattle City Council at-large position

SEATTLE — Incumbent Teresa Mosqueda is leading the primary race for the Seattle City Council Position 8, after an initial ballot count Tuesday night.
Mosqueda has 55% of the votes.
Trailing is Kenneth Wilson with 19% of the vote, followed by Kate Martin.
A total of 10 candidates faced off in the primary election for the at-large position on the council.
The top two primary candidates advance to the general election in November.
Mosqueda raised at least $176,000 in donations and Democracy vouchers, well past any of her opponents.
Mosqueda was elected to the council in 2017 as a first-time candidate. She grew up in the Pacific Northwest and is a third-generation Mexican-American, and describes herself as the "daughter of educators and social justice activists."
The incumbent said she wants to "continue the work we’ve started to promote healthy communities, lift-up working families, build more affordable housing, and create an economy that works for all."
Among Mosqueda's proposed legislation is the recently-upheld payroll tax that will tax businesses that spend $7 million or more on payroll in the city.
Mosqueda proposed the JumpStart Seattle tax in 2020 as a way to generate revenue to help the city recover from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.