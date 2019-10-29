SEATTLE — In an unprecedented Seattle City Council election, we hoped to highlight the candidates in a unique way.

There are seven seats up for grabs, and instead of showing you the typical stories about why they’re running, we opted for a conversation.

KING 5’s Chris Daniels asked each candidate to give him a half-hour and to share a drink at one of their favorite locations. They chose the spot and the type of drink. The goal wasn’t necessarily to ask them all the same questions they’ve heard on the campaign trail but to show a different side of their personality. The choices and the subjects varied.

We edited the conversations chronologically for time and brevity. The segments will air weekdays between Oct. 14-31.

RELATED: Seattle City Council candidates face off in 7 debates

Shaun Scott

Shaun Scott describes himself as a Democratic Socialist and has lived in Seattle for 26 years. We sat down with him in the University District's Cafe Allegro to learn about his vision for the city.

Alex Pedersen

Alex Pedersen is a former legislative aide to former Councilmember Tim Burgess. He says he's committed to providing the residents of District 4, which covers the University District, Wallingford, and Wedgwood, with responsive and effective leadership that is accountable to all communities.

Pedersen's interview airs on Oct. 29.

Drinks with Daniels series

District 1 (West Seattle): Lisa Herbold and Phil Tavel

District 2 (South Seattle): Mark Solomon and Tammy Morales

District 5 (North Seattle): Debora Juarez and Ann Davison Sattler

District 6 (Ballard and Green Lake): Dan Strauss and Heidi Wills

District 7 (Magnolia and downtown): Andrew Lewis and Jim Pugel