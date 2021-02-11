Nelson leads Oliver for Seattle City Council Position 9 after initial returns

Nikkita Oliver and Sara Nelson face off for the open Position 9 seat on the Seattle City Council.

SEATTLE — Sara Nelson leads Nikkita Oliver in the race for Seattle City Council position 9 after an initial round of votes were released on Nov. 2.

Nelson has captured 60% of the vote so far, and Oliver has garnered 40%.

Position 9, which is a city-wide seat, is open after Council President Lorena González decided to run for mayor.

Oliver, who is an attorney, organizer and educator, and Nelson, who is the co-owner of Fremont Brewing, have both said Seattle needs change but disagree on what that change should look like.

On housing, Oliver has said they would push for rent control while Nelson would prefer direct payments to renters.

On public safety, Oliver is among advocates who want to cut the Seattle police budget by 50%. However, Nelson has said while she doesn't want to abolish the police department, she does support community-driven police reform.

Both Nelson and Oliver have previously dabbled in Seattle politics. Oliver ran for mayor in 2017, coming in third in the primary. Nelson ran for Seattle City Council's Position 8 seat in 2017, also coming in third in the primary.