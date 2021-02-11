Mosqueda leads Wilson for Seattle Council position 8 after initial returns

Incumbent Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda faces off against challenger Kenneth Wilson.

SEATTLE — Incumbent Teresa Mosqueda leads challenger Kenneth Wilson in the race for Seattle City Council position 8 after an initial round of votes were released on Nov. 2.

Mosqueda, the incumbent, has captured 53% of the vote so far. Her challenger, Wilson, has garnered 47% of the vote.

Mosqueda has served in position 8, which is a city-wide seat, for one term since 2018. She previously worked as a political and strategic campaign director at the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, where she worked on legislation related to immigrant and worker’s rights, including the statewide minimum wage initiative.

Wilson is a civil engineer and small business owner who says he feels the council is going in the wrong direction. He argues the council lacks members who understand day-to-day city operations and would benefit from a member who’s trained in infrastructure.