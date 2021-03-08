Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes in a tight primary race

Holmes was trailing Ann Davison and barely leading Nicole Thomas-Kennedy after an initial ballot count Tuesday night.

SEATTLE — Seattle City Attorney incumbent Pete Holmes is currently in a tight race to advance to the general election in November.

After an initial ballot count Tuesday night, Ann Davison led with 35% of the vote.

Holmes trailed Davison with 33% of the vote.

Nicole Thomas-Kennedy trailed Holmes with 32% of the vote.

The top two candidates in a primary election advance to November's general election.

"That city's attorney's race is a real surprise," KING 5 Political Analyst Scott McClellan said. "You have a long-time incumbent that might not even make it to general election being squeezed out from the left and the right."