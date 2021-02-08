Results from Washington's top 2021 primary races

Here are the top races we're tracking in the Washington state primary election on Aug. 3, including Seattle and Tacoma mayors, and King County executive.

Candidates across western Washington are vying for a number of top positions, including Seattle and Tacoma mayor, and King County executive.

King County voters will decide whether to approve a property-tax levy this year that would renew funding support for programs and services that help children, youth and families in the county.

An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on election day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

The County Canvassing Boards will certify primary election results August 17, and the Secretary of State will certify results August 20.

King County executive

Incumbent Dow Constantine is facing a serious challenger for King County executive.

State Sen. Joe Nguyen is challenging Constantine, who is seeking his fourth term.

Constantine hasn't faced a serious challenge since 2009 when he was first elected over former TV anchor Susan Hutchison.

Constantine is seeking his fourth term as county executive. If elected, he will be the longest-serving executive for King County since the current governance system was adopted in the 1960s.

Also on the ballot are Goodspaceguy, Johnathon Crines and Bill Hirt.

King County's Proposition 1

King County voters will decide whether to approve a property-tax levy this year that would renew funding support for programs and services that help children, youth and families in the county.

King County Proposition No. 1 would not only renew a property-tax levy approved by voters in 2015 but also increase the amount owners would pay. Taxpayers would see an increase from 14 cents per $1,000 assessed value to 19 cents per $1,000 for six years.

It would cost $114 for a property with an assessed value of $600,000.

Seattle mayor

With incumbent Jenny Durkan not running for reelection, all eyes were on the Seattle Mayor Primary, with multiple candidates hoping to fill her spot.

Candidates range from standing politicians to community members in non-political roles.

Three prominent political figures include: M. Lorena González, Bruce Harrell and Jessyn Farrell.

Tacoma mayor

Incumbent Victoria Woodards faces off against challengers Jamika Scott and Steve Haverly in the primary for Tacoma mayor.

Woodards has been mayor since 2018.

The mayor of Tacoma serves a four-year term.

Seattle City Council

Position 8

Incumbent Teresa Mosqueda faces off against 10 opponents in the bid for an at-large position on the Seattle City Council.

Mosqueda was elected to the council in 2017 as a first-time candidate with nearly 60% of the vote.

Position 9

Several well-known names are on the ballot to replace outgoing council President Lorena González for her at-large position on the council.

Co-owner of Fremont Brewing Sara Nelson, who ran against Mosqueda in 2017, said she decided to run to help "get the city back on track," and wants to get the voice of a small business owner on the council.

Attorney and civic activist Nikkita Oliver, who ran for Seattle mayor in 2017, says on their campaign website that "meeting basic needs is a baseline for community safety."

Brianna Thomas, chief of staff for González, said she saw the opportunity to step in and serve and lead. It is her second attempt to run for the council.

King County Council

Three King County Council members face competition for their positions – District 3, 7 and 9.

District 3

District 3 incumbent Kathy Lambert faces Joe Cohen and Sarah Perry to represent the largest district, covering nearly half of King County.

Lambert, who rarely faces tough competition, is seeking her sixth term. She was elected in 2001 with about 64% of the vote. She ran unopposed for three elections. She was elected again for a fifth term in 2017.

District 7

District 7 incumbent Pete Von Reichbauer is up against Lydei Assefa-Dawson, Dominique Torgerson and Saudia J. Abdullah to continue representing south King County.

Von Reichbauer, running for his eighth term, was elected to the county council in 1993 and ran unopposed in the past three elections.

District 9

District 9 incumbent Reagan Dunn faces Ubax Gardheere, Chris Franco and Kim-Khanh Van.

Dunn was appointed to the council in 2005 after Rob McKenna was elected to state attorney general. He has since been re-elected and is now seeking a fourth term to represent a large portion of southeast King County.